The 11 Best Ways To Make Thanksgiving Dinner Gluten-Free

Thanksgiving, for most Americans, is one of the best food days of the year. There's nothing like sharing a delicious meal with your family and friends, eating special dishes that are reserved for this traditional dinner. For people who have a gluten sensitivity or allergy, it's a whole other story. The joyous day is instead turned into an incredibly stressful one. Will there be any gluten-free desserts? Will the rest of the family think that your gluten-free dishes aren't up to par? Will you accidentally eat something with gluten and not know it, and end your holiday sick in bed?

Advertisement

All of these feelings are incredibly common for people who can't eat gluten. I have been eating gluten-free for three years and have had many trials and errors when navigating this adjustment. On Thanksgiving, there are some dishes that you might not even realize have gluten, and I want to make sure that you're aware of which ones may have gluten and which ones don't. In addition, there are many tips and tricks that I've learned along the way for making classic gluten-filled meals gluten-free. Your friends and family won't even notice the difference!

There is absolutely no reason that those who follow gluten-free diets can't enjoy the food at Thanksgiving just like everyone else. After years of struggling through Thanksgiving dinner and finally figuring out how to still enjoy the delicious meal, I am so excited to share these tips with you.

Advertisement