4 Easy Ways To Make Thanksgiving-Inspired Deviled Eggs
When it comes to get-togethers for holidays like Thanksgiving, one staple dish that's often served at households as a starter or side are deviled eggs. The hard-boiled eggs stuffed with the creamy combination of yolks and mayo are delicious in their classic form, but there are many ingredients that can elevate your batch of deviled eggs, like truffles. But why not lean into some of the staple ingredients and dishes that are served on Thanksgiving as inspiration for deviled eggs this year? It's exactly what Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, thinks you should consider, especially considering today, November 2, 2024, is National Deviled Egg Day.
"Deviled eggs are the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer, and there are so many ways to customize them for the holiday," he says. You can start with our easy deviled eggs recipe, which uses the classic combination of ingredients like mayonnaise and Dijon mustard for the filling. Then, Serrano-Bahri has four relatively easy ways to combine everything from cranberry sauce to pumpkin puree with the filling or on top of the deviled eggs. It might take a little more effort, but you'll likely already have many of these ingredients in the kitchen during the holidays — and who needs another bite of plain deviled eggs again?
Spruce up deviled eggs with cranberry sauce
Whether it's canned or homemade, cranberry sauce will usually be a part of most Thanksgiving spreads year after year, so it makes sense that the first idea from Nelson Serrano-Bahri is to use cranberry sauce as a garnish for deviled eggs. For a balance of flavors, since cranberry sauce already offers tart and sweet notes, keep the filling simple. "Mash yolks with two tablespoons [of] mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper. Top with one teaspoon of cranberry sauce per half egg," he advises.
For a double dose of cranberry sauce, perhaps if you have lots of leftovers, add two tablespoons of cranberry sauce to the filling for every six whole eggs. If your household rules against cranberry sauce, another way to obtain a similar flavor is to use dried cranberries as a garnish on each deviled egg, maybe paired with candied walnuts or fresh rosemary for sweetness and herbiness to offset the rich filling. And to skip the homemade sauce to make it easier, here are the best and worst store-bought cranberry sauce brands to try this tip.
Add pumpkin purée to the egg yolks
Autumn and Thanksgiving are synonymous with pumpkin dishes like classic pumpkin pie, and Nelson Serrano-Bahri has a tip for how to add that ingredient to deviled eggs too. For pumpkin deviled eggs, mash yolks with a tablespoon of mayonnaise, pumpkin puree, smoked paprika, and Dijon mustard, according to Serrano-Bahri. Optionally, he suggests, "Top with more smoked paprika and add a small piece of chive to make the yolk look like a pumpkin."
This version will lean into the pumpkin inspiration aesthetically and flavorfully, and you can use a toothpick or paring knife to create the lines of a pumpkin for even more of a look. If you don't have chives to use as the stem, cut cornichons in half and use them to create the pumpkin effect instead. Making homemade pumpkin puree takes a little more effort for a single ingredient in a side dish, unless you have some leftovers from your pie. Otherwise, check out our ranking of the best canned pumpkin brands, like Libby's canned pumpkin pie filling, to upgrade your dish of deviled eggs.
Give the starter and side dish a baked potato flair
You might not think of baked potatoes when it comes to Thanksgiving and other holidays, but the dish is still comforting during the colder season. It also just so happens that the ingredients baked potatoes are often served with can add flavor and texture to deviled eggs. For this option, mash yolks with a tablespoon mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, bacon, and pepper. Nelson Serrano-Bahri says, "For the topping, sprinkle with cheese and green onion and top with a piece of bacon."
In lieu of Serrano-Bahri's guidance, swap the sour cream with creme fraîche for a more elevated approach. You can also use crumbled bacon in the filling and skip the extra piece on top if you don't have enough bacon. Other toppings that work well with baked potato deviled eggs include chopped chives or halved cherry tomatoes. Or step it up even further with some of our picks for the best unexpected baked potato toppings, like pickled red onions for a tangy touch.
Use Thanksgiving leftovers on a batch of deviled eggs the next day
Now, we all know that the leftovers are one of the best parts of any grand Thanksgiving spread and that extra food can be repurposed in other dishes. "You can even use your Thanksgiving leftovers to make a fun Thanksgiving leftover deviled egg," says Nelson Serrano-Bahri. "Try blending your leftover roasted butternut squash, yams, and sweet potatoes with the yolk for the filling and top with cranberry sauce and a piece of turkey."
If you happen to have any leftover deviled eggs on Black Friday, it's even easier to upgrade with the rest of the grub without making more filling (just in case you need a break from cooking). Take the deviled eggs out of the fridge, then add a dollop of cranberry sauce, shredded pieces of turkey with a touch of the gravy, some of the nuts off of the sweet potato casserole, or the leftover crunchy onions from this year's green bean casserole to elevate the deviled eggs and skirt wasting any of the leftover food from Thanksgiving dinner.