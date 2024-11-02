4 Easy Ways To Make Thanksgiving-Inspired Deviled Eggs

When it comes to get-togethers for holidays like Thanksgiving, one staple dish that's often served at households as a starter or side are deviled eggs. The hard-boiled eggs stuffed with the creamy combination of yolks and mayo are delicious in their classic form, but there are many ingredients that can elevate your batch of deviled eggs, like truffles. But why not lean into some of the staple ingredients and dishes that are served on Thanksgiving as inspiration for deviled eggs this year? It's exactly what Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, thinks you should consider, especially considering today, November 2, 2024, is National Deviled Egg Day.

"Deviled eggs are the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer, and there are so many ways to customize them for the holiday," he says. You can start with our easy deviled eggs recipe, which uses the classic combination of ingredients like mayonnaise and Dijon mustard for the filling. Then, Serrano-Bahri has four relatively easy ways to combine everything from cranberry sauce to pumpkin puree with the filling or on top of the deviled eggs. It might take a little more effort, but you'll likely already have many of these ingredients in the kitchen during the holidays — and who needs another bite of plain deviled eggs again?