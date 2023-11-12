Why You Should Go Big With Your Thanksgiving Pies

Thanksgiving may be all about the turkey and the sides, but we should be showing just as much love for the pies. Pumpkin, apple, pecan; the pantheon of classic Thanksgiving pies is large and there isn't a loser in the bunch. After a heavy, savory meal of starch and gravy, the sweetness of pie is a welcome palette cleanser, in addition to just being delicious, and the rustic appearance is the perfect homey finish to one of our most cherished traditional meals. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't make some alterations. You can make your Thanksgiving pies better — and you can do it by making them big.

Increasing the size of your pies, essentially making a deep dish version, has some big advantages. Simply increasing the amount of pie filling you're making doesn't require much extra work, and a thicker pie will feed more people, decreasing the time and effort it takes to make dessert. It can also be a great way to save space, in the oven and on the table, if you only need to make one pie instead of two, or two pies instead of four.

Deep pies also have an abundant and dramatic appearance, perfect for a holiday that's all about nature's bounty. And let's be honest: Have you ever heard someone complain that there is too much filling in their pie? A great crust is essential to a good pie, but people are there for the fruit and the filling, so give them what they want.