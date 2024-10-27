9 Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Cranberry Sauce

No Thanksgiving table is complete without cranberry sauce. It's a beloved side dish that has become as much a part of the American tradition as the turkey. In fact, Americans eat five million gallons of it each holiday season. It's a tart and tangy counterpart to the richness of all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Serving canned cranberry sauce might be the easier route — more than 75% of Americans purchase it — but homemade cranberry sauce is another level of deliciousness. Making it from scratch allows you to tweak the flavors to create a sauce that suits your family's tastes. Whether you prefer your sauce on the sweet side or enjoy a more savory cranberry sauce, you can easily simmer up a batch that everyone at your table will love.

As a personal chef, preparing holiday meals for my clients was par for the course. I'd spend the days before Thanksgiving in their kitchens cooking everything from the turkey to the sides, including the cranberry sauce. Homemade cranberry sauce was a game changer for many of my clients who were only accustomed to the jellied canned variety. As much as we love the nostalgia those store bought cans hold for many of us, a homemade sauce will make you want to kick the cans to the curb forever. Cranberry sauce from scratch is simple. These tips will help you avoid these common mistakes everyone makes when making it.