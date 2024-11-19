Add Another Layer Of Flavor To Barbecue Sauce With A Burnt Ingredient

For home-based grillmasters, if you love to sauce your 'cue, then you likely already know there are many ways to elevate your homemade barbecue sauce. But you might be surprised to find there's one ingredient that makes the strongest impact when it's been burnt first. Now, the words "burnt" and "barbecue" typically go together when talking about a regional delicacy like Kansas City burnt ends, but not often when mentioning barbecue sauce. For an extra layer of robust sweetness, you can actually burn honey before mixing it into your barbecue sauce. Similar to smoking honey in a smoker, making burnt honey is a fairly simple process, which involves simmering it on the stovetop to give the sugars time to caramelize, creating a thicker consistency and a deeper flavor.

The process of making burnt honey doesn't take much longer than about five minutes and it really makes a difference with the rich, molasses-like results yielded. For example, you can take the 3 tablespoons of honey in a sweet and tangy BBQ sauce recipe and burn it first before combining it into the mix. The extra time and effort will definitely be worth it when you taste the elevated flavor.