Throw Honey Into Your Smoker For The Perfect Savory, Sweet Topping

You can smoke just about anything. Ribs and chicken, of course, but also fruits (like pineapple or peaches) and vegetables (smoked cauliflower can be an epic main course). Heck, you can even smoke water, eliminating the need for artificial liquid smoke and upgrading everything from cocktails to sauces.

Since you've got your smoker going, you might as well put something sweet in there, too. Use high heat to bake things like cobbler, or keep the temperature low to add a smoky note to fruit skewers. But if you want a smoky ingredient that you can keep on-hand for future culinary adventures, grab a jar of honey.

Smoked honey is your favorite sticky, floral sweetener with a campfire twist. By exposing the honey to smoke, it brings out savory characteristics that make it the perfect base for a glaze or barbecue sauce, sweetener for a summer cocktail, or topping for fresh fruit and ice cream. And don't even get us started on how amazing it would be on a cheese board! Make more than you think you'll need — you'll want this on everything.