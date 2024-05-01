Toss Cauliflower In The Smoker To Bring Out Incredible Flavor

Your outdoor smoker isn't only meant for meats. You can both please the vegetable lovers at your dinner party and convince the meat eaters to get their fill of fresh produce by cooking cauliflower this way as well. A generous heaping of smoky cauliflower can be served as a tasty standalone dish or complement the rest of the barbecued proteins gracing your menu.

Even better, there's a range of spices you can choose to flavor it with — think a hotter Schug recipe, a homemade Za'atar, or your aunt's favorite cajun spice mix. And that means this heaping of vegetables won't easily be forgotten when offered alongside juicy ribs and tender chicken wings.

Even when it's dressed simply in a seasoned garlic butter bath, smoked cauliflower can be garnished as you please to suit the palates of those at your table. When drizzled with barbecue sauce or a thin ribbon of balsamic glaze, this smoky veggie will help guarantee that your next backyard cookout gets a serious upgrade.