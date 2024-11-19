Does Costco Sell Single Gallons Of Milk?

Anyone in a large household knows the drill. You grab your bowl of cereal or pour a cup of coffee, idly open the fridge door, and disaster — no milk. Those biweekly trips to the supermarket are getting old, and you never quite know whether to bite the bullet and buy larger portions instead. For Costco goers, the good news is that some stores are selling single gallons of milk. Kirkland Signature Whole Milk retails at just $3.89 — a total steal and perfect for those households hovering between sizes. It's just another huge deal on milk you'd be lucky to spot at Costco.

In the U.S., half-gallon containers are the most common size; entire gallons are reserved for those who need a hefty amount in storage. However, the issue is that at Costco these larger sizes often come in multipacks, leaving you torn between waste and getting in the car for (what feels like) the fifth time this week. These multipacks are perfect for families consuming as much as five gallons a week. But for those who just finish one, it's easy to see the effectiveness of purchasing Costco's large individual bottles. If you fall into the latter category, it's worth checking your local stores. Customers have reported varying availability across the U.S., with single gallons spotted at stores in Michigan and Chicago, yet only double packs on the shelves in Fairbanks and Los Angeles. It's just the luck of the draw.

