The Huge Deal On Milk You'd Be Lucky To Spot At Costco

For anyone looking to save a few bucks, Costco is always at the top of the shopping destination list — and sometimes the chain manages to go beyond its normal bargain prices. Members know that if you need the best possible deals, the Costco meat department is one of the best in the business, and the company's Kirkland liquors mix affordability and quality like few other brands. But steak and vodka aren't everyday items, and while other products may not get the same glowing attention, getting a good deal on cooking oil or eggs every week can make the most meaningful dent in your budget. And if you're lucky enough to live in Arizona and have access to a Costco, you just might cash in on one of the best milk deals we've ever seen.

This bargain was discovered by a helpful Reddit user with the handle FunEbb308, who shared their find with fellow Costco lovers. At their local store in Avondale, Arizona a two-gallon box of Kirkland whole milk is selling at only $3.99. Considering the average price of a single gallon of milk is hovering right around $4 (via St. Louis Fed), you're looking at a 50% discount at the wholesale club right now. It's not clear how widely available this deal is, as prices vary depending on location, but even if your local store isn't this cheap, it's something to keep an eye out for on your next trip.