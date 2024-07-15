The Huge Deal On Milk You'd Be Lucky To Spot At Costco
For anyone looking to save a few bucks, Costco is always at the top of the shopping destination list — and sometimes the chain manages to go beyond its normal bargain prices. Members know that if you need the best possible deals, the Costco meat department is one of the best in the business, and the company's Kirkland liquors mix affordability and quality like few other brands. But steak and vodka aren't everyday items, and while other products may not get the same glowing attention, getting a good deal on cooking oil or eggs every week can make the most meaningful dent in your budget. And if you're lucky enough to live in Arizona and have access to a Costco, you just might cash in on one of the best milk deals we've ever seen.
This bargain was discovered by a helpful Reddit user with the handle FunEbb308, who shared their find with fellow Costco lovers. At their local store in Avondale, Arizona a two-gallon box of Kirkland whole milk is selling at only $3.99. Considering the average price of a single gallon of milk is hovering right around $4 (via St. Louis Fed), you're looking at a 50% discount at the wholesale club right now. It's not clear how widely available this deal is, as prices vary depending on location, but even if your local store isn't this cheap, it's something to keep an eye out for on your next trip.
Milk prices are slowly dropping from record highs and Costco has great deals
While inflation has cooled over the past year, milk prices have remained elevated and only recently started to come down. The cost of a gallon of whole milk topped out at $4.20 in 2022 before slowly dropping just below $4 towards the end of 2023, where it has roughly plateaued over the past six months. The Costco deal spotted by this shopper is likely (at least partially) related to their location in Arizona, which has some of the cheapest milk in the country on average. The shopper said that milk in their area costs between $2.49 to $3.59 a gallon at grocery stores, and is slightly cheaper at big box retailers like Target and Wal-Mart. Still, compared to all its competitors, Costco had the best overall deal.
If you do decide to grab this two-gallon box of Kirkland milk at Costco, don't fret about using it all up. You can of course use it for baking, but maybe the best use for a lot of milk is in a casserole, with many classics like potatoes au gratin calling for multiple cups of dairy. Any surplus of milk should also have you thinking about some creamy slow cooker mac and cheese. Two gallons of milk may seem like a lot, but with so many homey favorites, you'll find your affordable box of milk goes a long way.