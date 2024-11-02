What It Means If Your Milk Carton Is Bloated

Depending on your household and your go-to meals and snacks, there's a pretty good chance that milk goes quickly in your home. Still, the risk of milk expiring in the fridge before it's finished is always a lingering concern, considering that dairy products simply don't have a very long shelf life and that once they're spoiled, they're terrible-tasting and unsafe to consume. For that reason, we're always on the lookout for milk safety information, like asking how long does milk last when sitting out on the counter? Or how come organic milk has a longer shelf life?

Now, we're turning our attention to a strange but not uncommon phenomenon: Why do milk cartons bloat and what does that mean? Is a puffed box a red flag for milk gone bad? The answer is, well, it's complicated. A bloated milk carton could be totally harmless, or it could be a sign of spoilage.

It's totally harmless when it's the result of air pressure changes due to altitude or temperature. It's not so harmless, of course, when it's happening because of bacterial growth or contamination. There's a third case, too, which is less typical but still handy to know: If you get milk that's unpasteurized or has active cultures, fermentation could happen inside of the carton, and this process creates gas that builds up. When it comes to determining which case you're dealing with, consider where you live, temperature changes, expiration dates, and other signs of spoilage.

