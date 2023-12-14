How Long Milk Will Last Sitting Out On The Counter

Given how popular milk is as a drink for people of all ages, chances are high that you've left a jug of milk on your counter at some point and forgotten about it. Now, let's say you come back to it hours or even a day later. In this situation, even if your first instinct is to throw out the milk and assume it's already gone bad, just about everyone will briefly question: "Can I still drink it?"

Milk spoils faster than you might realize. If you left that jug of milk on the counter in the morning and remembered it in the afternoon, it's already past the point where you should toss it. According to the U.S. Office of Research Services (ORS), it's best not to leave milk at room temperature (usually between 68 and 72 F) for more than two hours. If you live in a place where it gets hotter than 90 degrees Fahrenheit, you've only got about an hour before it becomes unsafe to drink.

Despite undergoing pasteurization, milk can still collect bacteria when left out in your kitchen. The room temperature in your kitchen creates an ideal setting for these bacteria to thrive. After a few hours, the milk will start giving off an unpleasant odor. After a bit more time, it'll take on a sour taste, signaling that it has gone bad. If you leave it out long enough, the milk might even change from its normal white color to a sickly yellowish hue.