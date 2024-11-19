How Donuts Became A Breakfast Food In The US

Long, long ago, people didn't dash into their closest Dunkin' for a coffee and donut breakfast. In fact, while the caffeinated beverage met breakfast-dom in 1772 with the Boston Tea Party, its sweet other half didn't become known as an iconic morning snack until the 20th century. The truth is, technology and coffeehouse chains are behind the evolution of the humble donut as a U.S. breakfast food.

It was in 1920 that the ball started rolling when Adolph Levitt brought America's first donut machine to the streets of New York City. By 1934, he was selling them to bakeries nationwide. And by the 1940s, the snack and drink duo had taken hold. Facilitated by this huge technological jump, larger coffee chains like Dunkin and Krispy Kreme took advantage, upselling their handy-to-produce sweet treat. Naturally, when customers sought out their morning coffee, a temptingly displayed donut or two would sway their purse strings. A donut and a cup of coffee gradually became synonymous.

Dunkin' even held the name Dunkin' Donuts until 2019, a nod to the trend of dunking the dessert into coffee that lasted nearly 70 years. Putting aside the Dutch immigrant origins of donuts, their rise to the breakfast table is a marketing legend.

