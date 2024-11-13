What To Know Before Buying Trader Joe's 2024 Mystery Bags

Trader Joe's fans were spotting the grocer's popular 2024 Mystery Bags in stores as early as a week ago. Containing three reusable, intricately designed TJ's bags for just $3 in total (or $1 a bag), some TJ's shoppers are so excited that they're buying as many as three to five of the limited edition packs at a time. The reusable bags depict different places in the United States, including states, specific cities, and general areas — the mystery being you never know which combination of states, cities, or places you'll get.

Some customers have even found retired TJ's bag designs in theirs, like the Fearless Flyer bag (an homage to the grocer's flyer that helps shoppers make the most of their TJ's visits) and the Orange Chicken design (made for the specific honor of carrying all of your frozen Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, which took the top spot in our ranking of frozen Asian-inspired TJ's foods). So, what's so special about these bags? Well, aside from the steal of a price, you have the chance to pick up bags that you don't normally see at your local TJ's.

Typically, Trader Joe's stores only sell the specific bag designs that correlate with their location, along with a handful of a few "specialty" bags. While they're all the same size (sorry, you won't find any of the insanely viral mini tote bags here), this means you can grow your collection without traveling too far or stocking up on a bunch of repeat designs. But, if you don't get there in time, there is a chance that you might end up going to a couple of different locations to get your hands on one.

