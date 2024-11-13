What To Know Before Buying Trader Joe's 2024 Mystery Bags
Trader Joe's fans were spotting the grocer's popular 2024 Mystery Bags in stores as early as a week ago. Containing three reusable, intricately designed TJ's bags for just $3 in total (or $1 a bag), some TJ's shoppers are so excited that they're buying as many as three to five of the limited edition packs at a time. The reusable bags depict different places in the United States, including states, specific cities, and general areas — the mystery being you never know which combination of states, cities, or places you'll get.
Some customers have even found retired TJ's bag designs in theirs, like the Fearless Flyer bag (an homage to the grocer's flyer that helps shoppers make the most of their TJ's visits) and the Orange Chicken design (made for the specific honor of carrying all of your frozen Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken, which took the top spot in our ranking of frozen Asian-inspired TJ's foods). So, what's so special about these bags? Well, aside from the steal of a price, you have the chance to pick up bags that you don't normally see at your local TJ's.
Typically, Trader Joe's stores only sell the specific bag designs that correlate with their location, along with a handful of a few "specialty" bags. While they're all the same size (sorry, you won't find any of the insanely viral mini tote bags here), this means you can grow your collection without traveling too far or stocking up on a bunch of repeat designs. But, if you don't get there in time, there is a chance that you might end up going to a couple of different locations to get your hands on one.
Tips for buying a TJ's Mystery Bag
While not nearly as tasty as many of the other popular items at Trader Joe's, the chain has been known for its reusable bags since it offered the first one in 1977. Some TJ's bags can be hard to get your hands on — the mini tote bag extravaganza of March 2024 being just one example. But, as with any internet viral Trader Joe's product, there are ways to secure these hot items before they sell out. If you want to make sure you get your share of the Mystery Bag madness, you're going to want to get to your local store as soon as possible. People are already buying these babies up, and just like any other limited stock item, there's really no telling how long they're going to be available.
You'll have the best luck if you head to your store earlier rather than later. In fact, you'll have the highest chance of getting a Mystery Bag if you arrive when the doors open. It wouldn't hurt to call your local store beforehand, either, just to be sure that they're actually carrying them. If you ask nicely, a team member might even be kind enough to set one or two aside for you to pick up. The same rule applies if you're there and can't find the Mystery Bags, in which case the customer service desk will be your best route. You'll be surprised how far kindness can get you.