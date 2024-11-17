The Big Reason Smoking Pork Belly Can Be Dangerous

A juicy slather of smoked pork belly is pretty irresistible. Yet, for the unknowing chef, this cut can be dangerous to prepare. Tasting Table caught up with celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, the third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898, to find out why. "Be careful on this one, as pork belly fat content can be as high as 60%, which greatly increases your risk of a smoker fire," Shoults explains. "Much of that fat will render out into grease, which can be flammable if it comes into contact with your heat source."

Grease fires risk charring otherwise perfect cuts. However, a shocking 10% of cooking-related fires in residential settings also result in serious damage and injury. Fires started by grease are volatile; adding water splatters boiling oil and, quite literally, adds fuel to the flames. Blowing is a no-go, and you risk aggravating the spread should it come into contact with common kitchen ingredients, like flour. Instead, quickly covering, removing the heat source, and adding baking soda are the best extinguishing steps. Since pork belly is particularly vulnerable to grease fires, brushing up on these essentials before smoking is wise.

Smoking might be the absolute best way to cook skinless pork belly. Just ensure you do it right — nobody wants an unexpected trip to the emergency room. "We can usually smoke a 15-pound pork belly in three to four hours at 250 degrees Fahrenheit," Shoults adds. So make sure to keep an eye on that temperature gauge.

