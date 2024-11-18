Don't Skip This Step When Adding Coconut Milk To Your Hot Drinks

Thanks to its naturally creamy texture and subtle sweetness, home baristas and professionals alike reach for coconut milk on the daily for crafting knockout hot bevys. Whether you keep it simple and add a splash to your morning cuppa joe, or you use it to pour killer latte art, there's one tip baristas should know for better coconut milk texture: Don't forget to froth it first for a smoother texture.

Coconut milk is made by simmering shredded coconut meat in water. As it cooks, the coconut meat seeps a thick paste, which is diluted in the water. The meat is strained out of the mixture, leaving behind (you guessed it) coconut milk. This is why canned coconut milk tends to naturally separate into distinct layers of semisolids to ultra-watery liquids.

With its heterogeneous composition in mind, the best way to incorporate coconut milk into your luscious hot beverages is to make sure the milk is well-mixed for a smooth, even consistency. To accomplish this, it's time to break out the milk frother. If you happen to have a home espresso machine, simply pour that coconut milk into the metal milk pitcher and froth it using the steaming wand as normal. Alternatively, a handheld tool like the Zulay milk frother wand can come in handy (pun intended). These motor-powered mixers achieve maximum foamy frothiness with minimal dishes to wash, and are typically super affordable, falling in the ballpark of $10-$15 for a decent model.

