The Frozen Shortcut You Need For Effortless Enchiladas

Enchiladas don't require a complicated technique to whip up, but you do need a little patience. Between making the filling, assembling the enchiladas, and melting the cheese in the oven, it can take up to an hour to complete the whole dish. If it's a busy weeknight and you're just trying to get dinner on the table, however, you may not want to go through all the steps necessary to cook enchiladas from scratch. In that case, turn to frozen burritos.

Also called frozen burrito casserole or frozen burrito bake, making this dish means you can skip prepping a filling and rolling your tortillas. In fact, all you really need to do is line up your frozen burritos in a baking dish, top them with your enchilada sauce and cheese, and pop everything in the oven. Because your meal is starting out frozen, it'll need to bake for a little longer than regular enchiladas will — about half an hour at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. This will leave your hands free to get anything else ready (or to just chill on the couch), and you'll end up with a hot, bubbly meal that tastes just like homemade enchiladas.