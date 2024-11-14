The Everyday Snack That Adds A Salty Crunch To Your Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a delicious dish for snacking, loading into a sandwich, making use of leftover chicken, and more. There are so many tips to make the best chicken salad for a wholesome meal that rises beyond a typical offering. If you want to really level up your chicken salad, try adding in a bit of crunch and extra flavor. With so many ways to use potato chips in recipes, it's really as simple as crushing up a handful of your favorite crisps and tossing that into the mix.

It's a well-known scientific fact that people enjoy snacking on crunchy potato chips and this unique mouthfeel really makes potato chips the right addition to a chicken salad. Whether you're starting with a classic crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe or getting extra creative by trying something new, there are plenty of the best potato chip brands readily accessible for you to match your favorite flavors and textures accordingly.