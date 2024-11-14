The Everyday Snack That Adds A Salty Crunch To Your Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is a delicious dish for snacking, loading into a sandwich, making use of leftover chicken, and more. There are so many tips to make the best chicken salad for a wholesome meal that rises beyond a typical offering. If you want to really level up your chicken salad, try adding in a bit of crunch and extra flavor. With so many ways to use potato chips in recipes, it's really as simple as crushing up a handful of your favorite crisps and tossing that into the mix.
It's a well-known scientific fact that people enjoy snacking on crunchy potato chips and this unique mouthfeel really makes potato chips the right addition to a chicken salad. Whether you're starting with a classic crisp and creamy chicken salad recipe or getting extra creative by trying something new, there are plenty of the best potato chip brands readily accessible for you to match your favorite flavors and textures accordingly.
Choosing the best potato chips for your chicken salad
When adding potato chips to your chicken salad, it's important to choose the right consistency and flavor. For example, there are many popular flavors of Kettle chips, but not all of them would go well mixed into a chicken salad. Understanding not only the additional crunch but also how to pick coordinating and contrasting flavors that will complement the overall taste and texture of your dish is key. There is also something to be said about ridges versus no ridges depending on your preferred level of crunch.
If you were making a creamy curried chicken salad recipe, for example, choosing a bag of Lays India's Magic Masala potato chips (available on Amazon) would be an excellent choice because of the similarities in flavor. In a chicken orzo salad with lemon and dill, you might look to a bag of Kettle Dill Pickle potato chips (available on Amazon) for an extra punch of savory and sour taste. For a cranberry and pecan chicken salad recipe, however, you'd likely want to stay relatively neutral on flavors and opt for a plain potato chip that will add just a bit of salty crunch without overwhelming your dish.