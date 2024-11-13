The Classic Sandwich That's Better On Pumpkin Bread

Once the weather gets cozier and the leaves take on tinges of orange and brown, our bread recipes follow suit. Pumpkin bread has a warm ochre color thanks to the main ingredient, as well as a nutty, slightly sweet taste. Though we enjoy it with a swipe of buttercream frosting or a spiced glaze, the bread also makes the most delicious grilled cheese sandwich.

Pumpkin bread is often regarded as a dessert, like banana bread or coffee cake. However, the earthy taste allows it to seamlessly be paired with savory ingredients, such as cheese. The soft, nutty flavor of pumpkin makes for a delicious base on which to build a grilled cheese sandwich. To make the bread more suitable for a sandwich, you can reduce the amount of sugar in a recipe or forgo it completely, choosing instead to use yeast for a lighter, airier taste and texture. Either way, the earthy pumpkin taste brings out the depth of cheese.

To upgrade your pumpkin bread for the best grilled cheese, opt for homemade pumpkin puree. If you're going to be keeping the recipe simple, using fresh ingredients makes a big impact on flavor. A blend of baking spices, like Frontier's Pumpkin Pie Spice, gives the bread that classic, warm taste and aroma. However, you can spring for herbs like sage, thyme, and rosemary to make the bread a little more savory for your grilled cheese sandwich.

