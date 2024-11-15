The Absolute Best Oktoberfest Beer Is From The World's Oldest Brewery
There's no better time than Oktoberfest to delve deeper into the intriguing world of German beer. Of the different lagers being poured and guzzled during festivities, most tend to be malty marzen-style beers. But, changing consumer preferences have also ushered in a category of light lagers known as festbier, which is where you'll find the best brew of the bunch. Earning itself the top spot in our ranking of popular Oktoberfest beers, Weihenstephaner Festbier is the ultimate festival lager — and with centuries of history backing the brewery, we wouldn't expect anything less!
Festbier is just one of the signature lagers and wheat beers crafted by the Bavarian brewery, Weihenstephaner. Earning itself the title of world's oldest brewery, Weihenstephaner was initially established by Benedictine monks in 725. Over the years, it experienced everything from damaging fires to natural disasters and wars. Yet, it returned stronger each time. After eventually becoming secularized in the 1800s, Weihenstephaner even transformed into an academic hub. Currently, the brewery (dubbed the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan) is recognized worldwide and is revered for its commitment to quality and tradition, evident in its exceptional beers like Festbier.
Fresh and smooth, the reality is that Weihenstephaner Festbier is ideal to sip during any occasion. However, its level of approachability is exactly what makes the the seasonal lager the best for imbibing during Oktoberfest since its refined complexity appeals to connoisseurs without overwhelming the uninitiated or those who have been busy tasting various brews!
What to expect from Weihenstephaner Festbier
A chilled mug of golden and glistening Weihenstephaner Festbier is a sight to behold. Under its velvety layer of pearly foam — achieved only with the perfect pour — the beer boasts sweetly toasted aromas of malt along with traces of spice and florals. On the palate, Festbier is equally complex. A balance between mildly honeyed and hoppy, the bubbly lager teems with a range of nuanced flavor. Plus, it has an incredibly silky mouthfeel that's contrasted by a vibrantly crisp (almost tart) finish, which renders the beer super sippable.
There's no question that Festbier can be enjoyed on its own. But, the beverage also lends itself wonderfully to pairing with food. Due to its palate-cleansing quality, it can offset decadent Oktoberfest staples that are riddled with umami. For example, it's a great match against meaty bratwurst, much like crispy schnitzel or roasted chicken. In fact, the toastiness of the lager even allows it to pair well with richly nutty Alpine cheeses. That said, we're not opposed to pairing the brew with a salted pretzel either.
Although nothing compares to enjoying Weihenstephaner Festbier by the mugful in Munich, the Oktoberfest classic can easily be found at your local liquor store or via online retailers. While it might be more of a splurge than domestic brews, it's a small price to pay to experience a centuries-old Bavarian tradition. To that we say, prost!