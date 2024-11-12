Transform The Texture Of Store-Bought Hummus With One Simple Step

Just because a dish is made for you doesn't mean you can't spruce it up. It doesn't take much to rev up the contents of a plain package of store-bought hummus. Whether adding an extra zing with wasabi or mixing in toasted spices and seeds, the hummus you set on the dining room table may look nothing like the state in which you purchased it — and we are here for it. Yet even if you can't be bothered swirling a drizzle of olive oil into the package or chopping up chives to sprinkle on top, you still have an easy option to change the hummus without reaching for extra ingredients.

Whip the ready-made hummus with a whisk or scoop the spread into a food processor to invite an airy, creamier texture to the dish. With the hummus pulsing in the food processor, you may find the inspiration needed to toss in a few cloves of roasted garlic or pour in ancho chile powder while you are at it.