Transform The Texture Of Store-Bought Hummus With One Simple Step
Just because a dish is made for you doesn't mean you can't spruce it up. It doesn't take much to rev up the contents of a plain package of store-bought hummus. Whether adding an extra zing with wasabi or mixing in toasted spices and seeds, the hummus you set on the dining room table may look nothing like the state in which you purchased it — and we are here for it. Yet even if you can't be bothered swirling a drizzle of olive oil into the package or chopping up chives to sprinkle on top, you still have an easy option to change the hummus without reaching for extra ingredients.
Whip the ready-made hummus with a whisk or scoop the spread into a food processor to invite an airy, creamier texture to the dish. With the hummus pulsing in the food processor, you may find the inspiration needed to toss in a few cloves of roasted garlic or pour in ancho chile powder while you are at it.
A quick, convenient hack
Once you remove the hummus from the food processor — even if you add nothing else to the whipped-up dish — your fluffy hummus can be plated prettily in a bowl and served alongside pita chips or a crunchy spring crostini recipe. If you don't want to dirty up extra dishes yet still want an improved spread, give the pre-made hummus a few extra stirs directly in the package. You can use a fork or other kitchen utensil to change the texture of a product that may have been sitting on a cold store shelf for a few days. This simple act may prompt you to dress up the mixed-up hummus even further with a quick sprinkle of sesame seeds or a drip of melted butter.
Just because you're short on time and can't make creamy homemade hummus for yourself doesn't mean you need to skimp out on flavor, taste, or texture. Sometimes the best culinary solutions are hiding in plain sight and require little effort on your part. Whipping up store-bought hummus is one.