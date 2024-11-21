10 Of James Dean's Favorite Foods

James Dean, the 1950s Hollywood icon, made quite a splash with only a few major roles in the film industry. He became famous for his part in "Rebel Without a Cause," garnering a bad boy image and was known for his love of motorcycles, cars, and driving fast. He made such a strong impact in his short time on the big screen that much is still written about him nearly 70 years later.

Dean was born and raised in Indiana and later moved in with his aunt and uncle on their farm after he lost his mother at a young age. His aunt, Ortense Winslow, had a large recipe collection, and Dean grew up enjoying a range of homemade foods. The 1940s and 1950s were filled with comfort foods, and many of Dean's favorites were just that — foods that elicit warmth and are frequently enjoyed with friends and family. (Though we don't have evidence of Dean cooking himself, according to "Recipes for Rebels: In the Kitchen with James Dean," he did have a special kitten formula recipe for his cat.)