The Mess-Free Method To Flip Grilled Cheese Is Infuriatingly Easy

We've all been there, anxiously awaiting the cheese to melt and the bread to toast on our perfect grilled cheese sizzling in the skillet, then losing all progress as the slices of bread slide apart and the cheese oozes out mid-flip. How is there not a fool-proof way to flip grilled cheese? It's supposed to be one of the easiest meals to make, but if you've ever stared down at a destroyed mess of melted cheese and bread, you likely feel differently. But we, like the creator of this video, were today years old when we learned the trick to seamlessly flipping every stovetop grilled cheese: Flip the pan, not the sandwich.

The traditional method involves sliding a spatula under the sandwich and flipping it over so that the sandwich also flips and lands with the opposite side down in the pan. But it's more complicated than that when put into action; the sandwich can fall apart mid-air, or it can land on the edge of the pan — it's less than pretty. With this hack, you slide the spatula under the sandwich and lift it off of the pan, then you lift the pan off the stove, turn it upside down over the sandwich so that the inside of the pan presses against the top of the grilled cheese, and then flip both the spatula and the pan over. The sandwich will be perfectly centered inside the pan, ready to crisp to perfection on the other side.

