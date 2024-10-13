The Frying Pan Mistake That's Giving You Lackluster Grilled Cheese

Before covering your pan, be sure to properly toast your sandwich. After all, nobody wants a soggy mess of lukewarm bread. To ensure crispy edges, forget the butter and brush each side of the bread with a generous layer of mayonnaise. The latter has a higher smoke point and will stand up well to heat, crisping the sandwich without burning it.

With the skillet uncovered, toast each side for three or four minutes. During this stage, it's important to avoid pushing your sandwich around on the pan, which will only delay browning. After both sides appear golden brown, cover your pan. Then, with your lid securely intact, reduce your heat — you won't need much to melt the cheese. From there, allow the sandwich to continue cooking for another minute or two. The result? The crunchy, melty, cheesy sandwich of your dreams.

To play up the melty center, opt for a blend that includes a soft cheese — like brie or mozzarella. Incorporate an aged cheese, like cheddar or manchego, for more flavor. And of course, the add-ins are up to you — from a couple of simple tomato slices to a drizzle of hot honey.