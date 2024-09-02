This Simple Extra Step Guarantees The Best Grilled Cheese You've Ever Had

Remember that you can always add a sprinkle of flaky sea salt to the top of your cooked sandwich, so lean on the side of caution when salting up your skillets. Season from up high, like a proper chef, to ensure that the base of the skillet will be evenly covered. For an added boost of flavor, use garlic salt to crank up the dials of taste on this easy recipe, and consider sprinkling herbs like dill, basil, or rosemary onto the cheese before it cooks.

To bring more earthy flavors from your garden or spice rack into this simple recipe, slipping a spoonful of compound butter into a warm skillet can add flavor to your sandwich with little effort. If you don't have flavored butter on hand, you can coat the bread slices in mayo before laying them down to cook — just don't forget the salt.

As eager as you might be to sink your teeth into this beauty, cool your jets and allow the salted sandwich to warm slowly over low to medium heat. You can slide the sandwiches into the skillet to ensure an even distribution of heat. Rest assured that your patience will pay off as you tuck into melty, savory goodness that is extremely rewarding to eat.