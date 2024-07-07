You Already Have The Secret Ingredient For The Best Grilled Cheese Ever

While there are countless ways to elevate a grilled cheese, there is one simple addition that can make all the difference between good and best: garlic salt. This flavorful seasoning adds a burst of zesty, savory flavor that perfectly complements the gooey cheese and crispy bread. It's an easy, yet powerful way to enhance this classic comfort food.

To make a delicious garlic-infused grilled cheese, start with two slices of bread and a few slices of your favorite cheese. While the butter vs. mayo debate is a common one in the grilled cheese world, you can opt for either with this recipe. Whichever you choose, spread a thin layer on the outside of your sandwich, followed by a sprinkle of garlic salt. Cook over medium-low heat until your sandwich is perfectly golden and melty. The only thing left to do is slice it in half and take that first glorious bite!