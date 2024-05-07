The Simple Way To Substitute Garlic Salt With The Real Thing

Garlic salt is a must-have ingredient when you are making homemade garlic bread or need a little seasoning for your garlic butter chicken thighs, but if you don't have any garlic salt in your pantry, there's no need to worry. You can always substitute garlic for garlic salt in a pinch, and it may actually make your recipes taste that much better. Garlic salt is nothing more than ground garlic and salt blended together. To substitute this dry blend for the real thing, simply mince a little garlic with some salt and you are in business.

It really is that easy. You will want to use a 3:1 ratio of salt to medium-sized garlic clove. If you grab a page from Gordon Ramsay, who salts garlic before mincing, you will discover that the garlic's texture is going to soften as it loses moisture and in turn some of its rigidity.