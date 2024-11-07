Krispy Kreme's New Donut Lineup Is An Ode To Thanksgiving Pies
Thanksgiving is a couple of weeks away, which means it's prime time for some holiday menu brainstorming. Every family has their staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, an overabundance of comfort carbs, and, of course, Thanksgiving pie. But dessert preferences can often be a toss-up, especially if you have the elusive "anti-pie" people in your circles. Regardless of your pie-pinions, Krispy Kreme has dropped several very festive and tasty new Thanksgiving treats that are sure to pique the interest of anyone with a sweet tooth. According to a Krispy Kreme press release, the multinational donut company is offering four new limited edition donuts as part of its Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection holiday special.
Dessert lovers can look forward to seeing a Chocolate Silk Pie Doughnut, a Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut, a Blueberry Crisp Doughnut, and an Apple Crumble Doughnut on Krispy Kreme menus beginning on November 7, 2024. You can taste the treats from the Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection, which could very well join our next ranking of popular Krispy Kreme donuts, in-store, order via the app, or visit the website to get your donuts via pick-up or delivery. This makes for a convenient option if you don't have the time or energy to go big with your own Thanksgiving pies.
A delicious dive into donut pie flavors
Krispy Kreme is known for its fresh-from-the-oven, irresistible glazed donuts that melt in your mouth. And with this new line-up of festive flavors, there's no way you'll ever be able to survive the Krispy Kreme Challenge. The Chocolate Silk Pie Doughnut is bathed in chocolate that's served three ways — via an icing dip, buttercreme topping, and curled shavings — making it perfect for a death-by-chocolate kind of crowd. Meanwhile, the pucker-your-cheeks-tart Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut offers a little more texture.
This confection comes in an unglazed shell that's stuffed with lemon pie filling. It's coated in bright yellow lemon icing, topped with graham crunch, and finished with a meringue buttercreme dollop. The Blueberry Crisp Doughnut and Apple Crumble Doughnut are constructed similarly with unglazed shells that come with either blueberry or apple pie filling. The Blueberry Crisp Doughnut is topped with blueberry icing and streusel, while the Apple Crumble Doughnut is topped with pie crust buttercreme in a signature apple pie crosshatch as well as cinnamon cookie crumb. With all these options, it only makes sense to share the love.
"There's nothing more meaningful and traditional than spending time around the table with those we love this time of year," said Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, in the release. "Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude." You can find a Thanksgiving Pies Specialty Dozen with three Apple Crumble, two Chocolate Silk Pie, two Blueberry Crisp, two Lemon Creme Pie, and three Original Glazed donuts for around $21 on the Krispy Kreme website. This box would make for a great Friendsgiving pick-up or Thanksgiving foodie gift that will surely delight – and disappear as soon as it hits the table.