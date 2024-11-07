Krispy Kreme's New Donut Lineup Is An Ode To Thanksgiving Pies

Krispy Kreme is known for its fresh-from-the-oven, irresistible glazed donuts that melt in your mouth. And with this new line-up of festive flavors, there's no way you'll ever be able to survive the Krispy Kreme Challenge. The Chocolate Silk Pie Doughnut is bathed in chocolate that's served three ways — via an icing dip, buttercreme topping, and curled shavings — making it perfect for a death-by-chocolate kind of crowd. Meanwhile, the pucker-your-cheeks-tart Lemon Creme Pie Doughnut offers a little more texture.

This confection comes in an unglazed shell that's stuffed with lemon pie filling. It's coated in bright yellow lemon icing, topped with graham crunch, and finished with a meringue buttercreme dollop. The Blueberry Crisp Doughnut and Apple Crumble Doughnut are constructed similarly with unglazed shells that come with either blueberry or apple pie filling. The Blueberry Crisp Doughnut is topped with blueberry icing and streusel, while the Apple Crumble Doughnut is topped with pie crust buttercreme in a signature apple pie crosshatch as well as cinnamon cookie crumb. With all these options, it only makes sense to share the love.

"There's nothing more meaningful and traditional than spending time around the table with those we love this time of year," said Krispy Kreme's Global Chief Brand Officer, Dave Skena, in the release. "Our new Thanksgiving Pies Doughnut Collection was created with that in mind to help bring people together and sweeten the season of sharing joy and gratitude." You can find a Thanksgiving Pies Specialty Dozen with three Apple Crumble, two Chocolate Silk Pie, two Blueberry Crisp, two Lemon Creme Pie, and three Original Glazed donuts for around $21 on the Krispy Kreme website. This box would make for a great Friendsgiving pick-up or Thanksgiving foodie gift that will surely delight – and disappear as soon as it hits the table.

