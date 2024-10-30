15 Foodie Gifts To Impress Your Thanksgiving Host
Being a Thanksgiving host is not for the faint of heart — even if you're only hosting a small group of close friends, you're most likely still preparing a meal with multiple sides and a big ole main dish. Planning a Thanksgiving meal can take days, even weeks (yes, weeks!) to prepare, and if someone in your close circle, whether it be a friend or a family member, is in enough of the giving spirit to be the host this year, they deserve a lot of acknowledgement. To show just how much you appreciate them, bring them a gift that says just that.
Deciding on the type of gift to get your Thanksgiving host may seem like a tough task, so I did the hard work for you. Based on personal experience and customer reviews, this guide has a range of gifts to satisfy any type of host, from the kind that loves their cheeses and meats, to the kind who leans into their sweet tooth, or the kind that appreciates a really nice bottle of booze. Plus, we've got gifts for the zero-proof host, too, and for the host who loves to simply have fun in their kitchen ... and may get a little messy while doing so.
No matter who has volunteered to be your Thanksgiving host this year, they deserve more than a high five and a compliment on their tablescape. No dinner party guest should show up empty-handed, so if you want to be guest of the year, treat your host to something truly special.
Farmer Jones Farms: Thanksgiving Recipe Box
Your Thanksgiving host probably has everything figured out for the meal they're hosting. I mean, they invited everyone over, planned out a menu, and prepped for days leading up to the big day, right? Well, on the off chance that they may need a little bit of support when it comes to being short a few vegetables here and there, Farmer Jones Farms is there to be the gift that keeps on giving.
In each Thanksgiving recipe box from Farmer Jones Farms, you'll find regeneratively farmed vegetables, including mixed root vegetables, potatoes, herbs, mixed greens, fall mixed edible flowers, an herb packet for a roast turkey, and Danish Creamery butter, as well as a handful of recipes that go with each vegetable. Even if your host just needs a helpful hand with making that last-minute side salad or garnishing the yams, you can be the one to provide the goods.
Platterful: Ultimate Gift Bundle
No holiday meal is complete without a cocktail and appetizer hour, and this year, you can be the one to provide the charcuterie board rather than making your host create one. Platterful's gift bundle comes in two sizes — large and standard — and both options include a variety of cheeses, meats, crackers, and spreadable items, as well as other accompaniments for your board, like mixed nuts, chocolates, and dried fruits. Additionally, you'll get a bamboo charcuterie board to build your creation on, cheese knives, a kitchen tea towel with directions on how to build a charcuterie board, and a pack of beeswax wrap for leftovers (if you've got any).
Let your host flutter around the kitchen, stirring and basting and what not, and you can take over the entire charcuterie board process without needing a single thing from them. Are you the best Thanksgiving guest ever? You're about to be.
Bake Eat Love: Strawberry and Orange French Macaron Baking Kit
Not every host gift has to be for the host to use that night. For a gift that can deliver delicious (and gluten-free) results long after the turkey and stuffing have been enjoyed, go with something thoughtful and sweet. Bake Eat Love's macaron baking kit provides all the bits and bobs your host will need to whip up some truly impressive macarons to treat themselves to as they bask in the glow of being done hosting Thanksgiving for the year.
Each kit has recipe cards, a metal sifter, online resources if your host is truly a baking novice, pre-measured ingredients, a macaron template to ensure each one is the exact same size, and a host of other items to help with the baking process. Plus, if your host has kids, this makes for a great activity to do with the family on a weekend afternoon. Oprah Daily even selected this as a best gift for baking lovers — and if Oprah loves it, it has to be good.
Uncommon Goods: Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit
Perhaps a cheese and meat board isn't the way your host likes to feed their hungry guests during cocktail and appetizer hour. For something a little different but still wildly tasty, bring them a gourmet oil and dipping spice kit from Uncommon Goods. This kit comes with 15 different herbs and spices in individual metal tins to zhuzh up a quality glug of olive oil and a swipe of high-quality bread, from familiar favorites like minced garlic and basil, to some more unique flavors like za'atar and herbs de Provence.
Bring a freshly baked baguette or a good loaf of sourdough bread, lay out all the spices, and let guests create their own worldly spice blends by dipping and grazing their way through the whole set. Bring your own olive oil, or add in a bottle of the pure extra virgin olive oil from the site.
Amazon: Astor Chocolate's Peanuts Chocolate Bar Thanksgiving Variety Gift Pack
Nothing says "thank you for hosting this insanely high-maintenance holiday meal" quite like a box of premium Belgian chocolate. But not just any Belgian chocolate — this Belgian chocolate is "Charlie Brown" themed, proving that fancy chocolate can in fact be adorable and festive. Gift your Thanksgiving host this Astor Chocolate set of "Peanuts" chocolate bars, each adorned with the famous characters they (hopefully) know and love.
Each pack has five flavors, including milk chocolate, dark chocolate, dark chocolate almond, milk chocolate toffee pretzel, and milk chocolate caramel. Your host can choose to hand them out as party favors for their guests, or keep them entirely for themselves as a post-holiday treat. Either way, these are a lovely way to say thanks for making that giant turkey and letting me eat some of it.
Cheeky Cocktails: 4 Bottle Kit
With the holidays upon us, chances are everyone's home bar could use a bit of an upgrade. And as the host of a very big meal, your host may be partaking in their home bar more often than usual these days. Help them spruce it up and add some variety to it, too, with a gift box from Cheeky Cocktails. Curate a box of cocktail syrups for your host based on their favorite flavors — each box includes four 4-ounce bottles — and let the mixing begin.
Flavor options include honey, cranberry, espresso, honey ginger, mint, and many more, giving your host the opportunity to prepare some seriously impressive batched cocktails, or even some a la carte ones. Plus, if your host isn't much of a drinker, these syrups make for a fantastic upgrade for sparkling water.
Raising the Bar: Zero-Proof Cocktail Box
While the idea of cooking a massive Thanksgiving feast for guests may seem like a daunting task that can only be done alongside a king-size martini, your host may not see it that way. For the teetotaler host, a well-made mocktail can be just as delightful and stress-easing. To be the Thanksgiving guest who isn't just a good gift giver but a thoughtful one, too, you can sign up your host for a Raising the Bar subscription (1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month plans are available) that will deliver a box of ingredients and recipes for zero-proof cocktails each month.
Each box includes non-alcoholic ingredients to make up to 10 servings of three different cocktails, a recipe card and detailed instructions for each mixed drink, bar tools and accessories, and garnishes. Just because your Thanksgiving host doesn't partake in alcohol doesn't mean they can't be a home bartender — and since the boxes are different each month, they'll never be bored of what's to come in their glass.
Burlap & Barrel: Chef's Collection 6-Spice Set
If your Thanksgiving host considers themself to be any level of foodie, they've probably got an impressive collection of spices. They experiment and play with them constantly, and while variety is undoubtedly the spice of life, perhaps their life needs a bit of a spruce. Thankfully, Burlap & Barrel is here to provide that spice. The Chef's Collection set comes with six flavors that are really fun, just like your host's spice rack is about to be.
Flavors include purple shallot, black lime, sun-dried tomato powder, black Urfa chili, wild mountain cumin, and herbes de Provence, guaranteed to take your food-loving host on some serious culinary adventures with every shake. Plus, the Burlap & Barrel site provides a multitude of recipes and cooking tips for each spice, so your host can find culinary inspiration from around the world right in their own kitchen.
The Macklowe Whiskey: Silver Edition 4+ Year Old Kentucky Straight Rye
Perhaps your Thanksgiving host doesn't need help in the kitchen during the cooking process, or thoughtful and encouraging words of "hey, you got this" from guests as they show up and swarm the kitchen. Perhaps what they need is a really good, and really stiff, drink. Show up with a bottle of The Macklowe Silver Edition, and you will be delivering exactly what the host asked for.
The Macklowe Whiskey is making some seriously special liquid gold (or silver, in this case) with its Kentucky straight rye, which is small batch and double cask aged in ISC Cooper's Select Char 4 barrels and in its own Macklowe American single malt barrels. The Silver Edition is a limited release, so not only will your Thanksgiving host be grateful for such a delicious tipple, but they'll also be holding one of just a few thousand bottles in the world.
Fulton Fish Market: Classic Osetra Caviar and Mother of Pearl Caviar Plate and Spoon
There's something about the holiday season that makes us all feel just a little bit classier than normal. Even if your Thanksgiving host is insisting on the evening being a casual one, there's something about a big feast with friends and family that makes you want to put on your party clothes and feel more gussied up than usual. To really show your host just how fanciful they are to you, gift them with perhaps the fanciest snack of all: caviar.
Fulton Fish Market has a variety of caviar-themed gifts, but I recommend opting for the 1-ounce tin of Osetra caviar and the Mother of Pearl caviar plate and spoon combination. Especially if your Thanksgiving feast includes a cocktail hour beforehand, you can be the guest who adds an extra little sparkle to the buffet of appetizers. Plus, with the plate and spoon, your host can continue to feel like a fancy dinner host for many meals to come.
Something Splendid: Gourmet Cooking Gift Box
Foodies are like snowflakes — each one is different. Perhaps the foodie in your life who also happens to be this year's Thanksgiving host is the kind who just likes to treat themselves to a gourmet cooking experience at home every so often. In that case, gift them a little something that allows them to do just that, such as Something Splendid's gourmet cooking gift box.
This gift idea comes with a bottle of 100% extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, fancy sea salt, black summer truffles, truffle sauce, and a wooden serving board for beautifully sliced baguette, crackers, cheese, or whatever your host wishes to adorn it with. Perhaps they'll use it for Thanksgiving, or perhaps they'll prepare a snacking board complete with fancy bread, olive oil, and truffles long after the guests have gone home to digest. Either way, it's sure to be a delicious treat your host will appreciate.
Murray's Cheese: Cheese Tower for Two
For the Thanksgiving host who has everything but also really loves cheese, Murray's Cheese has absolutely got you, and them, covered. Its cheese tower for two is ideal for the host who didn't have time to prepare a cheese plate for the big feast, has been looking for a cheesy-filled date night with their significant other after the holiday, or just really, really loves cheese. The tower can serve between two and four people and is made up of three cheeses from the Murray's collection, all of which will impress your lactose-loving host and whoever else is lucky enough to partake.
The bottom layer of this cheesy centerpiece features a wheel of cave aged reserve Cornelia, which is topped with an ash-coated Selles-sur-Cher, and the star on top is a petite wheel of Vermont Creamery Bijou. Bring along some crackers or oatcakes and a side of strawberry jam, and you've just gifted your host a tower of pure decadence.
Baker's: Single Barrel High Rye Bourbon
Baker's, a member of the Jim Beam family of distilling, is a special bourbon. Each bottle it releases with the Baker's label originates from a single cask — depending on the limited release you manage to get your hands on, it will be different than any other and most likely won't come around again. For the Thanksgiving host in your life who is equally as special (and loves their rye), gift them a bottle of Baker's newest drop, as of this writing: Baker's Single Barrel High Rye Bourbon. Bottled at 107 proof and aged for at least seven years — similarly to Baker's original single barrel bourbon whiskey — its mashbill boasts twice the amount of rye as the company's standard bottle.
Despite the high proof, it's a fairly smooth sip with just a little bit of spice and complex flavor. Perfectly paired with the hectic job of preparing the Thanksgiving meal, this may be just the respite your whiskey-loving host will be looking for throughout the entire experience.
Bruichladdich: The Classic Laddie Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
A worthy Thanksgiving host gift is about quality, to be sure, but it's also something that can be aesthetically pleasing, too. And when it comes to a beautiful looking bottle, Bruichladdich has absolutely got it covered with The Classic Laddie. The brightly colored turquoise bottle is extremely eye-catching, and luckily for your Thanksgiving host who's about to receive this as a gift, the liquid inside is just as beautiful as the bottle it's in.
The Classic Laddie is Bruichladdich's signature single malt. Made from 100% unpeated Scottish barley, this bottle is trickle distilled and non-chill filtered for a refreshing sip filled with flavors of ripe green fruit, brown sugar, and sweet malt. Not only will this bottle zhuzh up your host's home bar, but it'll also go swimmingly with just about any dish on the Thanksgiving table, from the classic roast turkey and stuffing to the silky mashed potatoes adorned with a dark, rich gravy. That is, if your host is willing to share.
HexClad: Eco Modern Apron
The job of preparing the Thanksgiving feast can be a messy one — literally. Your host may end up going through several outfits throughout the cooking process before the meal is even close to being ready to serve to guests. To ensure your host is not just protecting their party clothes, but also looking stylish while doing so, gift them a HexClad apron, which just so happens to be a Gordon Ramsey-approved kitchen apron, too.
These eco modern aprons are made with recycled, stain-resistant fabric, meaning even the very-likely splashes of gravy or squirts of turkey drippings won't mess up the beauty that is this apron or the clothes underneath. The extra pockets all around also make for perfect storage areas for meat thermometers, tasting spoons, or the occasional snacking chocolate. Plus, they come in a variety of fresh autumn colors, so your host will look dapper as ever while they stir, chop, baste, and serve that impressive Thanksgiving meal with a smile.
Methodology
To determine this list of food- and beverage-themed host gifts, I considered a variety of options. Many of these foodie gift ideas are either items that I have tried myself or found through several hours scouring food and beverage sites with stellar reviews and recommendations. Either way, I would be delighted to receive any of these gifts if I was hosting Thanksgiving. That said, price is a major factor in this gift guide and should absolutely be taken into account.
The price range for these gifts runs the gamut, starting at around $27 and going all the way up to around $250. These gifts certainly hit on a number of themes, from baking kits and chocolate bars to top-shelf whiskey and impressive charcuterie boards, but they're not for everyone or every budget. Keep in mind that these gifts are meant to hit upon a variety of different types of hosts, from the casual new friend's gathering to the formal family dinner party, and just about everything in between.