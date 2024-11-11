Dry Rub Vs Marinade: Which Is Better For Seasoning Grilled Salmon?

After shrimp, salmon is the second most consumed seafood in the U.S. so it's usually a surefire hit when cooking for others. There are many delicious baked salmon recipes that require very little time to whip up on a weeknight, but when it comes to grilling, make sure to follow some simple rules. One of several tips to keep in mind when cooking with salmon is to add your dry rub right before throwing your salmon the grill. That's particularly true if salt is one of your rub ingredients, as it will dry out the fish if added too early.

Advertisement

When preparing to grill dry-rubbed salmon, preheat your grill to a nice, hot temperature. A hot grill will ensure the fish doesn't end up sticking to the metal as it heats up. It's best if your salmon spends most of its time cooking skin-side down. Not only will you get a nice crispy fish skin to add texture to the soft salmon meat, but the skin will also work as a protective layer to keep the more delicate parts of the fish from sticking and coming apart on the grill. However, if this is something that worries you, try grilling your salmon on a cedar board; you can buy packs of 6 food-safe Wildwood Grilling cedar planks online.

If you're looking for dry rub inspiration, why not start with our Cajun-style blackened salmon recipe, which uses paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, oregano, salt, and pepper. Or keep things really simple by just using two spices to coat your salmon: ancho chili powder and smoked paprika.

Advertisement