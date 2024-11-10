Why You Should Never Order Outback Steakhouse's Boomarita Flight

Outback Steakhouse may be known for its really flavorful steak (which is cooked in butter, and not beef tallow as many believe, along with a proprietary blend of seasonings), as well as its gigantic 1-pound Bloomin' Onions, but the drink menu also has some standouts, including the Croc-Tail cocktail (made with vodka and Midori, along with a cute keepsake plastic crocodile), which has made our list of the 6 best chain restaurant signature cocktails, according to reviews. One item you should never order, though, is their Boomarita flight.

The Boomarita is a flight of four different flavors of margaritas — the house Sauza Gold Coast Rita, blackberry, mango, and watermelon — that comes on a boomerang (as a nod to Outback's Australian theme and an obvious inspiration for the flight's name). At just $9.99 for four tasting-sized margaritas, the boomarita certainly seems like a good deal on the surface. However, based on a recent visit to an Outback Steakhouse and a call to another location, we discovered that there is only one shot of tequila in the entire flight, split among the four tasting-size drinks — something that has been confirmed by several bartenders who have worked at Outback Steakhouse (in response to a TikTok video on the Boomarita).

When you consider the low alcohol content, the Boomarita is a pretty bad deal and should be added to the list of items never to order at the chain, along with the 10 dishes you should already avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse.