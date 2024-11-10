Why You Should Never Order Outback Steakhouse's Boomarita Flight
Outback Steakhouse may be known for its really flavorful steak (which is cooked in butter, and not beef tallow as many believe, along with a proprietary blend of seasonings), as well as its gigantic 1-pound Bloomin' Onions, but the drink menu also has some standouts, including the Croc-Tail cocktail (made with vodka and Midori, along with a cute keepsake plastic crocodile), which has made our list of the 6 best chain restaurant signature cocktails, according to reviews. One item you should never order, though, is their Boomarita flight.
The Boomarita is a flight of four different flavors of margaritas — the house Sauza Gold Coast Rita, blackberry, mango, and watermelon — that comes on a boomerang (as a nod to Outback's Australian theme and an obvious inspiration for the flight's name). At just $9.99 for four tasting-sized margaritas, the boomarita certainly seems like a good deal on the surface. However, based on a recent visit to an Outback Steakhouse and a call to another location, we discovered that there is only one shot of tequila in the entire flight, split among the four tasting-size drinks — something that has been confirmed by several bartenders who have worked at Outback Steakhouse (in response to a TikTok video on the Boomarita).
When you consider the low alcohol content, the Boomarita is a pretty bad deal and should be added to the list of items never to order at the chain, along with the 10 dishes you should already avoid ordering at Outback Steakhouse.
Sweet but weak
The Boomarita has made its appearance on numerous social media feeds in recent years and has found a fan base in those who enjoy sweet drinks. However, it has also received its share of criticism, mostly for its lack of strength. According to one YouTuber, "It doesn't taste strong at all ... all I can taste is blackberry juice." One commenter to Outback's Facebook post on the Boomarita notes that it "[d]oesn't taste like there is any alcohol in those," while another concurred that "I don't think they really put any alcohol in them and if they do it is NOT enough to even taste it."
If you can't decide which flavor margarita to get and want to try a few different flavors first, then go ahead and order the Boomarita. Otherwise, you're better off getting one of their full-sized margaritas instead; try the house margarita, which is included in their $7 signature cocktail menu and offers a much better value for money.