How To Remove Greasy BBQ Sauce Stains With A Pantry Staple

Nothing gets our mouths watering like barbecue, especially when thinking about the unique regional BBQ styles across the United States. But whether you're feasting on pulled pork in Memphis or Korean-style BBQ ribs in Hawaii, or enjoying your perfected sweet and tangy barbecue sauce at home, there's a common headache to deal with after the meal: stains.

All too often, you finish eating and come up from your state of food bliss to see sauce on your favorite shirt. It's notoriously hard to get out — but not impossible. Go back to indulging in barbecue with reckless abandon, because with some distilled white vinegar, even the most stubborn stains don't stand a chance.

The very first thing you want to do is try to lift as much of the stain out as possible — do this whether you're moving forward with the rest of the process or taking the clothing to a dry cleaner if it's dry clean only. Use a spoon or even a credit card edge to gently lift up the excess, then blot with a paper towel dampened with cool water. Then, as long as you're not working with a dry clean-only item, pretreat the stain with vinegar before machine-washing. Mix vinegar and cool water at a 1:2 ratio and put it in a spray bottle. Saturate the fabric with this mixture, let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash according to the label's directions. That pretreatment will ensure your clothing comes out squeaky clean.

