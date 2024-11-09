The Overly Sweet Trader Joe's Sausage To Avoid At All Costs

If you're already purchased the maple chicken breakfast sausage because you've already bought it, tried it, and didn't like it, do not worry or waste. We believe that any dish is salvageable, provided it's not moldy and these are no different. In fact, they're a great base to start with and only need a bit of seasoning and texture to help elevate these links into a household favorite.

One issue that's easy to solve is the sweetness. By adding some cracked pepper, pickled jalapeno, or more savory flavoring agents, this dish will really shine. We recommend replacing the chicken apple sausage in this savory-sweet mac and cheese recipe with your chicken maple breakfast sausage to help solve for its sweetness and dryness.

Another recipe swap that would lend itself brilliantly is our chicken sausage and asparagus sheet pan dish. The herbes de Provence, along with the parmesan and cracked pepper will play nicely off the sweetness of the chicken sausage. Plus, it's a healthier alternative to bacon or other fattier meats typically served with asparagus. Overall, these breakfast links are not a lost cause, they just need a little extra help in the seasoning and flavoring departments.

