The Tell-Tale Signs Your Beef Jerky Has Gone Bad

Before the days of refrigeration, preserving your meat by methods such as drying, salting, or smoking was the only way to keep meat edible beyond its very short shelf life. And even with today's prevalence of fresh foods, preserved meats like beef jerky are great to have on hand for camping or road trips. With a product designed to last, you might not think that beef jerky could go bad, but like the best things in life, this stuff doesn't last forever. Commercially made beef jerky has a shelf life of around a year if left unopened (USDA). Once you've opened it, expect it to last just a few days on the shelf, or up to two weeks in the fridge.

It's important to be able to recognize if the meat has gone bad and save yourself from a bout of food poisoning. The first sign is in the appearance. If the jerky has changed color or there are visible signs of mold, you can ditch it immediately. Likewise, if you open the packet and there is a noticeable bad odor. The texture should be firm yet flexible — if the jerky is brittle, this is probably a sign it's past its use by date. If the jerky looks, smells, and feels fine, the last test is the taste test. Beef jerky should taste meaty and smoky, and any sour or unpleasant taste is a sign it is spoiled.