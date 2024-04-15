The Meaty Snack You Might Not Have Considered For A Flavorful Salad Topping

While beef jerky makes an excellent addition to your bag of road trip snacks, the dried, savory ingredient of convenience can also upgrade your next dinner salad with a salty and meaty punch. The inclusion might be an unexpected culinary choice to toss onto a bed of greens, yet sprinkling strips of dried meat onto plates of vegetables can be one of the more satisfying ideas you've come up with from the confines of your kitchen. Plus, with so many varieties of jerky out there — think salmon, duck, mushroom, and eggplant — your salads will never be lacking for a tasty jolt of flavor.

Use the crumbly remnants at the bottom of your nearly finished package to dump on top of your salad bowls, or slice chunks from bigger pieces to stir into the creations you assemble. Whether you're making a green papaya salad with jerky or an iconic modern wedge, inviting gummy, chewy bites of jerky into your dishes will have you eager to hit your daily veggie requirements.