Turns Out That Jerky Is What Your Soup Has Been Missing

No soup is made alike, but they all have unifying qualities that everyone wants theirs to incorporate: rich, herbaceous, or flavorful to name a few. A good broth and fresh herbs are a great place to start, but if there's one thing that your soup probably needs, it's an umami element to instantly boost its flavor. This commonly comes from mushrooms, tomato paste, or cheese rinds, but for something a little different, jerky is a delicious option to consider. The meaty taste of jerky infuses soup with a savory quality, almost like using a rich beef or chicken stock that you didn't need to simmer for hours. On top of the natural essence of the meat or poultry, jerky comes in a variety of flavors, allowing you to infuse your soup with something peppery, a hint of sweetness, or even a citrusy zing.

Jerky is easy to work with and can be added to the soup at any point you'd like. After sauteing onions and garlic, add water to the pot and boil the jerky to create a savory soup base. Or, if you don't want the jerky to lose its chewiness, chop it up and add it in alongside the other soup ingredients, like peas, carrots, or green beans later in the process. Jerky also makes a deliciously crisp topping for soup if you sprinkle it on at the end like you would with bacon or croutons.