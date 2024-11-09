Upgrade Your Snack Dipping Sauce With A Whole New Layer Of Flavor

Chili crisp's versatility knows no bounds, as proven through its many creative uses in cooking and other culinary settings. Needless to say, you've got plenty of options when adding chili crisp to dipping sauces. It could be a ranch dressing or mayonnaise in dire need of excitement to liven up fried chicken. Maybe you've got a jar of garlic parmesan sauce, brimming with cheesy goodness but just lacking a kick. A peanut sauce is undoubtedly rich with nutty nuances, but wouldn't it be so much better when layered with chili crisp over top? Whatever it is, chili crisp is never redundant.

Advertisement

How about dip recipes that you're making from scratch? That works, too. Chili crisp can be a one-ingredient upgrade for simple things like labneh and whipped ricotta cheese. Just a few spoonfuls and the familiar tangy base comes alive instantly, ignited with a subtle heat. The case is also true for slightly more complex dips, such as creamy hummus, avocado dip, or any blend of sour cream or cream cheese with other ingredients. You can buy all kinds of chili crisp brands online, like this zingy Flybyjing Sichuan Chili Crisp if you're struggling to find one locally.

Although the chili crisp alone always does the trick, alternatives (or further additions) can also be welcome. Fried onions and charred scallions are marvelous for an extra crunch in your dip, plus savory hints that deepen the flavors significantly. Go with chili flakes or Sichuan peppercorns for more tongue-tingling heat, or chopped shiitake mushrooms to impart an umami undertone. Sweetness, on the other hand, can easily be found in a dollop of hot honey.

Advertisement