The Winery Behind Trader Joe's Brut Sparkling Wines

Ever wonder where that bottle of sparkling wine from Trader Joe's really hails from? Spoiler: it's not the friendly people in the flowered shirts who you see throughout the store. Instead, the company's newsletter says the Reserve North Coast Brut and North Coast Brut Rosé it sells are crafted by its winery partner Rack & Riddle in northern California.

Founded in 2007 by Rebecca Faust and Bruce Lundquist, who each bring over 25 years of industry experience to the table, this company has grown into the country's top producer of custom sparkling wine. With four facilities across the state, it specializes in the Méthode Champenoise, in which the wine undergoes a second fermentation in the bottle – giving it what TJ's describes as a "soft and silky mouthfeel." Experts seem to agree. Under the Rack & Riddle label, both the North Coast Brut and Sparkling Rosé won Gold in the 2024 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. But at TJ's, you can find either bottle for just $9.99 (unless you're in one of the unfortunate U.S. states where Trader Joe's does not sell alcohol).

