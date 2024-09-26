The Only US States Where Trader Joe's Does Not Sell Alcohol

People love Trader Joe's for all sorts of reasons, and if you're lucky enough to live in a state that has a location, then undoubtedly one of the biggest draws is the alcohol. Between store brands like Trader Joe's iconic Two Buck Chuck wine (real name Charles Shaw) and great prices on big name brands of beer and liquor, it's one of the best places to stock up for all your alcohol needs. And even at lower prices many of the alcohol options are actually high in quality. Trader Joe's offers some of the best affordable beer and wine money can buy; that is, of course, if you're allowed to buy it. Because unfortunately for some of the country, there are states where Trader Joe's doesn't sell any alcohol at all.

Thanks to our country's patchwork alcohol regulations, which change not only by state but by county and city, it's hard to say anything definitive about alcohol sales at Trader Joe's. But there are four states, all clustered on the East Coast, that have stores where you won't find anything containing it on the shelves. Trader Joe's locations in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island do not stock any beer, wine, or liquor. Beyond that, most stores in New Jersey don't either, with only a few exceptions. The good news for everyone else is that once you start moving west, things get a little more relaxed.