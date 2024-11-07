The Difference Between Trader Joe's Jarred And Fresh Cranberry Sauce

As the fall holidays approach, cranberry sauce is in high demand as a quintessential condiment to pair with a Thanksgiving spread and the countless leftover turkey sandwiches to follow. One grocery chain that is well equipped to fulfill your cranberry sauce cravings is Trader Joe's, with an admirable fall product lineup that includes multiple cranberry-based foods. In addition to relishes and chutneys, Trader Joe's has two different cranberry sauces: jarred and fresh.

While both the jarred and fresh sauces have similar ingredients, there are key differences in taste, texture, and production. The first main difference between the two products is where to find them in the grocery store. The jarred cranberry sauce is shelf-stable, so you can stock up on multiple jars to last you through the fall and beyond. The fresh cranberry sauce is refrigerated in the produce section with a much shorter shelf life. That said, the refrigerated cranberry sauce, which is just a blend of sugar, water, and cranberries, has a much more fruit-forward flavor. It's much more like homemade cranberry sauce. Trader Joe's lightly boils the ingredients of the fresh cranberry sauce just until the cranberries burst, rendering a chunky, almost relish-like consistency.

The jarred cranberry sauce uses pectin as a preservative as well as a thickening and gelling agent for a jelly-like consistency punctuated by bits of whole cranberries. While the jarred sauce has less added sugar than its fresh counterpart, our ranking of store-bought cranberry sauces asserts a concentrated sweetness.