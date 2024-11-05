There's One Bread You're Overlooking For A Sturdy Sandwich

If you enjoy eating sandwiches made with various sauces and plenty of toppings, you know that a flimsy piece of bread won't cut it. Saucy sandwiches deserve a stable foundation, and the right crust can give way to all the flavorful ingredients packed into the center of your satisfying creations. Dutch tiger bread is the unique type of loaf made for the job, as its toothy crust surrounds a hearty yet soft crumb that can withstand the weight of some of your more ambitious sandwich recipes.

Whether you have a tendency to slather on homemade sriracha or pile on spoonfuls of simple creamy hummus, these crispy speckled loaves are perfect for your wildest sandwich-making fantasies. The dense, doughy crumb of Dutch tiger bread offers just the right amount of sweetness that can balance out spicier flavors and round out savory recipes. With added flavors from the Netherlands like Remia Mayonnaise and slices of Edam and Gouda cheese, you may even trick yourself into believing you stepped on a plane to Europe.