There's One Bread You're Overlooking For A Sturdy Sandwich
If you enjoy eating sandwiches made with various sauces and plenty of toppings, you know that a flimsy piece of bread won't cut it. Saucy sandwiches deserve a stable foundation, and the right crust can give way to all the flavorful ingredients packed into the center of your satisfying creations. Dutch tiger bread is the unique type of loaf made for the job, as its toothy crust surrounds a hearty yet soft crumb that can withstand the weight of some of your more ambitious sandwich recipes.
Whether you have a tendency to slather on homemade sriracha or pile on spoonfuls of simple creamy hummus, these crispy speckled loaves are perfect for your wildest sandwich-making fantasies. The dense, doughy crumb of Dutch tiger bread offers just the right amount of sweetness that can balance out spicier flavors and round out savory recipes. With added flavors from the Netherlands like Remia Mayonnaise and slices of Edam and Gouda cheese, you may even trick yourself into believing you stepped on a plane to Europe.
A sandwich to suit your cravings
Stack layers of lettuce, avocado, and tomatoes with your choice of protein for a texturally perfect sandwich, or answer early morning hunger pangs with quick and easy recipes made with scrambled eggs and melted cheese. Dutch tiger bread can also comfortably rest on the table of ingredients at your next backyard barbecue, as sliced and toasted buns can be packed with juicy pulled pork or strips of grilled chicken.
Should you be wrapping a lunch to take with you to the office or on a weekend picnic, choose your layering tactics accordingly by either letting swipes of pesto nestle into the bread to create moist, flavorful bites or by pressing strips of washed and dried lettuce against the sides of the bread before placing wetter ingredients inside. For less ambitious appetites, buttered and toasted pieces of Dutch tiger bread make for delicious open-faced sandwiches or can be converted into sweet afternoon snacks with sprinkles of cinnamon and sugar or hagelslag, tiny pieces of chewy chocolate that the Dutch pour on top of bread.