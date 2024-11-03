The Winter Soup You Should Make, Based On Your Favorite Song Of The Summer

Whether you had a "brat summer" or found someone to match your freak, I figured out how to recapture the essence of 2024's vacation season by translating the hottest summer bops into my lone consolation prize of withering weather: Soups. Or specifically, soups, stews, chowders, and chilis; the quadfecta of wintertime coziness.

I simultaneously swapped out my hot weather wardrobe as I resuscitated the vestiges of bikini season and read your fortunes like dinnertime tarot. Inspired by lyrical content clues, the artists' public personas, and how pop culture ate up the hits, I'll forecast your wintertime meals based on which of the ditties you kept on loop all summer right before the season slides into monotonous holiday droll (Mariah, it's not you, it's me). So, grab a pot, a wooden spoon, a splash or two of wine, and your Bluetooth speaker, and let me chaperone you back to the early months of Chappell Roan's reign.