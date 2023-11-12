Beer Is The Secret Ingredient For Elevating Your Cozy Bowl Of Soup

As one of the oldest alcoholic beverages on earth, beer has evolved into a diverse art form that encompasses dozens of categories with countless variations. Whether you enjoy lagers, stouts, wheat beers, or ales, beers are a key part of drinking cultures. However, their flavor and consistency are also the perfect addition to a cozy bowl of soup or stew.

Most beer consists of malted grain, yeast, and hops, offering a bitter-sweet, bread-like flavor and carbonated foundation along with the distinct flavors of the grain and any additional ingredients like citrus, coffee, or chocolate. Beer's complexity and rich mouthfeel will add depth of flavor and heartiness to any soup you plan on making.

Plus, there's no trick or special technique to adding beer to soup; it's just a matter of cracking open a bottle and pouring a portion of it into your soup foundation, then stirring in your cream, broth, or other cooking liquid, and simmering. As beer heats and blends with the simmering pot of soup, it'll lose its carbonation and alcohol content, concentrating its rich flavor notes and thickening your soup.

Just as most chefs recommend using a wine you would drink alone in a recipe that calls for wine, the same rule of thumb applies to adding beer to soup. Plus, if you don't use an entire bottle of beer in your soup, you can enjoy the bonus of drinking the leftovers while you cook.