Take Chicken Pot Pie On-The-Go With Soft Hamburger Buns

A dish of warm chicken pot pie never fails to soothe. Whether you start with a basic chicken pot pie recipe or get delightfully diminutive with mini curried chicken pot pies, there's a style to suit just about anyone's tastes. This comfort classic can be made even more handy in the form of hearty chicken pot pie burgers, a recipe developed by Tasting Table's Ksenia Prints. To make this handheld a next-level on-the-go meal, there are a few tips and tricks that you should keep in mind. First and foremost, using larger hamburger buns is key to keeping your filling nestled neatly inside. Beyond that, there are several different techniques to make your chicken pot pie even more portable.

Knowing that your empanada press is key for handheld desserts, so too can you use it for a handheld chicken pot pie. Simply grab an Empanada Maker Press from Amazon and use the press to clamp down around your hamburger buns and seal in all the goodness inside. This works particularly well with dense and soft hamburger buns such as a brioche. Toasting is also an option if you want more of a firm texture on either side of your chicken pot pie filling. And as far as filling is concerned, the thicker, the better.