Take Chicken Pot Pie On-The-Go With Soft Hamburger Buns
A dish of warm chicken pot pie never fails to soothe. Whether you start with a basic chicken pot pie recipe or get delightfully diminutive with mini curried chicken pot pies, there's a style to suit just about anyone's tastes. This comfort classic can be made even more handy in the form of hearty chicken pot pie burgers, a recipe developed by Tasting Table's Ksenia Prints. To make this handheld a next-level on-the-go meal, there are a few tips and tricks that you should keep in mind. First and foremost, using larger hamburger buns is key to keeping your filling nestled neatly inside. Beyond that, there are several different techniques to make your chicken pot pie even more portable.
Knowing that your empanada press is key for handheld desserts, so too can you use it for a handheld chicken pot pie. Simply grab an Empanada Maker Press from Amazon and use the press to clamp down around your hamburger buns and seal in all the goodness inside. This works particularly well with dense and soft hamburger buns such as a brioche. Toasting is also an option if you want more of a firm texture on either side of your chicken pot pie filling. And as far as filling is concerned, the thicker, the better.
Creating the perfect chicken pot pie handhelds
The composition, density, and texture of your hamburger buns is an important factor for getting a handheld version of chicken pot pie to be structurally sound, adequately filled, and easy to enjoy. To give your chicken pot pie a cottage pie-inspired twist, spread a thin layer of mashed potatoes on the inside of your hamburger buns prior to adding your filling for an extra level of protection from leaks and flavor. Of course, making a filling that won't run the risk of leaking is also vital.
The simple way to thicken runny gravy is by adding a slurry made with cold water and flour or a small amount of cornstarch. You can also make a more chunky style of chicken pot pie filling by using larger pieces of chicken and vegetables. However you decide to prepare your hamburger buns and add the pot pie filling, you really can't go wrong with the combination of flavors and textures. And just in case, bring a small stack of napkins with you!