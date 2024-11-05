The Popeyes Chicken You Should Basically Never Order
Be it for brunch, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there's never really a wrong time to chow down on a few pieces of fried chicken. This crispy comfort food has won hearts worldwide, and for the past five decades, Popeyes has been serving up some of the best. Marinated for 12 hours in a closely guarded blend of Louisianan spices before going into the fryer, the chain's chicken has attained a cult-level following. But while most of its menu offerings do live up to the hype, there's one item you should never bother ordering at Popeyes: the Signature Hot Wings.
Now, we know that spicy chicken is half the reason people go to Popeyes. And the chain usually does it better than most restaurants thanks to its special ghost pepper marinade. Unfortunately, the execution of the Signature Hot Wings just doesn't really live up to expectations. The chicken pieces look awesome out of the box with a deep orange sauce that promises your tastebuds a nice and heated workout.
But during the taste tests for our Popeyes chicken items ranking, we found that the chicken loses its crunchiness very quickly. Unless you tuck in right away, by the time you get it home, it'll have turned into a soggy, sad mess. Even worse, the overwhelming heat of the sauce completely masks Popeyes' famous blend of spices and herbs, so you basically end up with all the burn and zero flavor. Why bother when there are plenty of other menu items that offer a much better experience for your money?
Here's what to order from Popeyes instead
When your appetite is demanding some hot fried chicken, you absolutely can't go wrong with Popeyes' O.G. Signature Spicy bone-in pieces. It's the same recipe that made Popeyes famous when it first opened its doors in 1972, and it still hits the spot today. Every bite delivers just the right amount of zesty seasonings and heated spices. And, of course, since it's not drenched in sauce, the crispy skin is all yours to enjoy.
Or, if handheld eats are more your jam, Popeyes' classic Chicken Sandwich is the way to go. You probably remember the endless drive-thru lines when it first launched. The good news is that this sandwich, which consists of a generously-sized fried breast piece paired with crisp pickles and rich mayo all nestled in a brioche bun, is still as tasty as it was in 2019, which is why we gave it the number one spot in our ranking. For an equally delish alternative, you can give the chain's Blackened Chicken Sandwich a shot.
The chicken isn't breaded like most of the chain's other items, but it still brims with flavors thanks to having been dipped in spices before it's deep-fried. So, you're really not short on options when you sidestep the soggy, mouth-scorching wings in favor of Popeyes' classic chicken combos or bodacious sandwiches. And you'll have a much better meal in return, too. Your wallet and tastebuds will thank you – trust!