The Popeyes Chicken You Should Basically Never Order

Be it for brunch, lunch, dinner, or a late-night snack, there's never really a wrong time to chow down on a few pieces of fried chicken. This crispy comfort food has won hearts worldwide, and for the past five decades, Popeyes has been serving up some of the best. Marinated for 12 hours in a closely guarded blend of Louisianan spices before going into the fryer, the chain's chicken has attained a cult-level following. But while most of its menu offerings do live up to the hype, there's one item you should never bother ordering at Popeyes: the Signature Hot Wings.

Advertisement

Now, we know that spicy chicken is half the reason people go to Popeyes. And the chain usually does it better than most restaurants thanks to its special ghost pepper marinade. Unfortunately, the execution of the Signature Hot Wings just doesn't really live up to expectations. The chicken pieces look awesome out of the box with a deep orange sauce that promises your tastebuds a nice and heated workout.

But during the taste tests for our Popeyes chicken items ranking, we found that the chicken loses its crunchiness very quickly. Unless you tuck in right away, by the time you get it home, it'll have turned into a soggy, sad mess. Even worse, the overwhelming heat of the sauce completely masks Popeyes' famous blend of spices and herbs, so you basically end up with all the burn and zero flavor. Why bother when there are plenty of other menu items that offer a much better experience for your money?

Advertisement