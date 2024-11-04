The Trader Joe's Bread You Should Be Preparing For Breakfast This Fall

Trader Joe's has some pretty iconic products, from snacks and spreads to frozen meals. Trader Joe's fall lineup is always much-anticipated, and their pumpkin brioche twist bread is the key to the tastiest autumn-inspired breakfast. This Trader Joe's treat delivers the buttery, light, and fluffy flavor and texture characteristic of brioche coupled with the richness of pumpkin puree and a swirl of pumpkin spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger for a spicy finish. It'll therefore imbue your breakfast meal with the comforting taste of fall, whether it's a simple toast or a more complex recipe. Of course, the easiest way to enjoy this pumpkin brioche twist is by making it the foundation of breakfast toast. Toasting instills a crispy contrast to its soft crumb while enhancing its sweet and spicy flavors. Spread your a high-quality butter (like Irish Kerrygold) or whipped cream cheese on top for an easy yet utterly satisfying breakfast.

Brioche is a famously successful type of bread choice for French toast, so Trader Joe's pumpkin brioche twist will transform a basic recipe into a fall-worthy affair. Just as you can take pumpkin and pumpkin spice in a savory direction, you can also use Trader Joe's pumpkin brioche twist to make a savory breakfast sandwich or toast. If you find yourself with old or stale pumpkin brioche, you can cube them and add them to a breakfast casserole, egg bake or sausage strata that's perfect for brunch.