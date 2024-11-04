The Trader Joe's Bread You Should Be Preparing For Breakfast This Fall
Trader Joe's has some pretty iconic products, from snacks and spreads to frozen meals. Trader Joe's fall lineup is always much-anticipated, and their pumpkin brioche twist bread is the key to the tastiest autumn-inspired breakfast. This Trader Joe's treat delivers the buttery, light, and fluffy flavor and texture characteristic of brioche coupled with the richness of pumpkin puree and a swirl of pumpkin spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger for a spicy finish. It'll therefore imbue your breakfast meal with the comforting taste of fall, whether it's a simple toast or a more complex recipe. Of course, the easiest way to enjoy this pumpkin brioche twist is by making it the foundation of breakfast toast. Toasting instills a crispy contrast to its soft crumb while enhancing its sweet and spicy flavors. Spread your a high-quality butter (like Irish Kerrygold) or whipped cream cheese on top for an easy yet utterly satisfying breakfast.
Brioche is a famously successful type of bread choice for French toast, so Trader Joe's pumpkin brioche twist will transform a basic recipe into a fall-worthy affair. Just as you can take pumpkin and pumpkin spice in a savory direction, you can also use Trader Joe's pumpkin brioche twist to make a savory breakfast sandwich or toast. If you find yourself with old or stale pumpkin brioche, you can cube them and add them to a breakfast casserole, egg bake or sausage strata that's perfect for brunch.
How to incorporate more fall flavors into your pumpkin brioche breakfast
While pumpkin brioche twist is the Trader Joe's bread that will single-handedly bring fall to your breakfast plate, there are plenty of other ways to amp up fall flavors with additional ingredients. You can peruse other fall products from Trader Joe's impressive lineup to complement and enhance the brioche's pumpkin spice. For example, you could swap regular cream cheese for Trader Joe's pumpkin cream cheese spread for an especially fall-inspired breakfast toast. If you don't want to overload on pumpkin flavor, try Trader Joe's cinnamon bun spread instead.
You can blend Trader Joe's pumpkin oat creamer or cinnamon bun oat creamer with eggs, vanilla extract, and cinnamon for the ultimate fall-inspired French toast. If you're feeling especially ambitious, you can stuff your pumpkin brioche french toast slices with brown sugar and chili powder-coated bacon and cheese following this recipe for sweet and spicy French toast breakfast sandwich.
If you're making French toast for a crowd, cube slices of Trader Joe's pumpkin brioche twist and add it to eggnog French toast casserole to get your guests into the holiday spirit. Choose the right glass casserole dish that has the depth and durability for your many fall breakfast casseroles to come. Serve your fall inspired breakfast with Trader Joe's pumpkin spice coffee or pumpkin spice-flavored cold brew.