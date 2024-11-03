Risotto Vs Risottata: What's The Difference?

Risotto, Italy's most famous rice dish, is pretty much a guaranteed item on Italian menus worldwide. But risottata on the other hand, if you do come across it, usually needs a bit of explaining. Based on the name alone, you'd be right in assuming these dishes are related, but they are somehow both very similar and different than you might think.

A risottata is a pasta dish that's been cooked using the same technique as a risotto — adding liquid little by little to achieve a creamy sauce, rather than boiling in water and adding the sauce at the end. So when reading the recipes, you might find them identical apart from substituting pasta for rice. But presented with the finished dish, you're unlikely to draw any connection between the two. By using pasta, you're going to be changing the whole appearance of the dish, as well as the texture, taste, and cooking time.