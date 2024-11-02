How To Roast Marshmallows On A Blackstone Grill
The Blackstone grill has become the it-girl outdoor item; it's one of the most prominent names in the grill industry. The question with this appliance isn't what you can make with it, it's what you can't. From next-level ooey-gooey grilled cheese to fried rice, there are seemingly endless possibilities for what you can cook on its flat-top surface. And one item that you may have yet to think about trying? Marshmallows.
Everyone loves the golden-brown goodness of a toasted mallow, but sometimes, you don't have the perfect fire pit set up to toast them to golden-brown perfection. That's where your Blackstone comes in. The flat surface and potential for even heating will ensure that all of the edges of your marshmallow come out perfectly toasted. You may just need to alter the way you usually cook marshmallows to ensure that the ones you roast on your Blackstone come out perfectly done and ready to be served with your usual s'more accompaniments.
The better way to make s'mores
The key to cooking your marshmallow on the Blackstone is to first get it up to temperature. If you neglect to heat your griddle on "high" beforehand, you'll risk the mallow sticking straight to the surface of the griddle. And trust us on this one, it's a pain to scrape off. From there, you can place your marshmallows on the grill. Once they're on the griddle, the secret is to gently push and roll them around on the surface continually, for about two minutes, or until your mallows reach their desired state of doneness. If you leave the mallows in the same spot for too long, you'll risk them burning. After your marshmallows are roasted to perfection, you can eat them straight from the Blackstone (they will be hot!), or add them to your prepped s'mores base.
After you've cooked all of your treats, you'll want to make sure your Blackstone is adequately cleaned. Avoid the mistake of leaving food on the surface, as any grease and food buildup can cause uneven heating or pose a fire hazard. Luckily, cleaning the surface is simple; add a spritz of water while the grill is still warm and scrape all of that burnt-on mallow into the grease trap. You'll also want to re-season your griddle with oil afterward to ensure that it maintains its non-stick properties.