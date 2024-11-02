How To Roast Marshmallows On A Blackstone Grill

The Blackstone grill has become the it-girl outdoor item; it's one of the most prominent names in the grill industry. The question with this appliance isn't what you can make with it, it's what you can't. From next-level ooey-gooey grilled cheese to fried rice, there are seemingly endless possibilities for what you can cook on its flat-top surface. And one item that you may have yet to think about trying? Marshmallows.

Advertisement

Everyone loves the golden-brown goodness of a toasted mallow, but sometimes, you don't have the perfect fire pit set up to toast them to golden-brown perfection. That's where your Blackstone comes in. The flat surface and potential for even heating will ensure that all of the edges of your marshmallow come out perfectly toasted. You may just need to alter the way you usually cook marshmallows to ensure that the ones you roast on your Blackstone come out perfectly done and ready to be served with your usual s'more accompaniments.