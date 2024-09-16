How To Make Fried Rice On A Blackstone Griddle

Fried rice is one of the best restaurant foods to replicate in your own kitchen. Once you master the recipe, you might just be breaking up with your favorite Chinese restaurant for good. Made from only a handful of simple ingredients, this recipe shines because it has a very straightforward cooking process. Even better, when made on your Blackstone griddle, fried rice is easier than ever. Instead of being confined to a pan on your stovetop, the Blackstone's large cooking surface gives you enough room to make large portions in minutes. It also significantly cuts down on cleanup time because everything is made in one place without additional cookware. So instead of worrying about how to tackle a mountain of dishes once your meal is done, you'll only have to wonder how to clean your Blackstone griddle after cooking. Don't worry, cleanup is a breeze.

Making fried rice is also one of the best ways to use up leftover rice. Because the base of this recipe is cooked white rice, you can easily move it from fridge to griddle to create something brand new and delicious with little effort. You can even add different proteins to customize your flavor experience and serve up everything from Hibachi-style steak fried rice to savory pork fried rice. The Blackstone cooking process is similar to how you make fried rice in a skillet, but there are a few important tips to remember when whipping up fried rice on your outdoor griddle.