How To Make Fried Rice On A Blackstone Griddle
Fried rice is one of the best restaurant foods to replicate in your own kitchen. Once you master the recipe, you might just be breaking up with your favorite Chinese restaurant for good. Made from only a handful of simple ingredients, this recipe shines because it has a very straightforward cooking process. Even better, when made on your Blackstone griddle, fried rice is easier than ever. Instead of being confined to a pan on your stovetop, the Blackstone's large cooking surface gives you enough room to make large portions in minutes. It also significantly cuts down on cleanup time because everything is made in one place without additional cookware. So instead of worrying about how to tackle a mountain of dishes once your meal is done, you'll only have to wonder how to clean your Blackstone griddle after cooking. Don't worry, cleanup is a breeze.
Making fried rice is also one of the best ways to use up leftover rice. Because the base of this recipe is cooked white rice, you can easily move it from fridge to griddle to create something brand new and delicious with little effort. You can even add different proteins to customize your flavor experience and serve up everything from Hibachi-style steak fried rice to savory pork fried rice. The Blackstone cooking process is similar to how you make fried rice in a skillet, but there are a few important tips to remember when whipping up fried rice on your outdoor griddle.
Be prepared for a super fast cooking time
Before you begin making Blackstone fried rice, it's important to gather and prepare all of your ingredients. The cooking process moves quickly, and having everything measured before you begin will create a more seamless experience. If you wish to add protein to your meal, be sure to cook it fully before continuing with your recipe.
Start by preheating your griddle to medium-high heat and add a small amount of neutral oil to the cooking surface to keep your food from sticking. Add your vegetables to the Blackstone and continue cooking until they are soft and fragrant. Next, add the rice. Day-old rice is ideal for fried rice recipes because its slightly drier texture helps keep it from turning mushy on the griddle. Use a spatula to break up the rice, mixing in the cooked vegetables.
Continue cooking for 7-10 minutes until the rice is rehydrated and soft, then pour soy sauce over the rice and fold to combine. If you wish to add eggs to your recipe, scrape the rice into a circle and create a well in the center. Crack open the eggs into the well and allow them to cook for 2-3 minutes until they firm up. Then, scramble them gently with your spatula and mix them into the fried rice. Finally, scoop the rice into a large serving bowl and garnish with sliced green onion and sriracha as desired for a delicious homemade version of a carryout favorite.