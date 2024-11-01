The 2 Extras Your Waffle Batter Needs For Gingerbread-Inspired Flavor

To incorporate these spices into the homemade waffle batter, simply stir them into the dry ingredients like flour and salt, before gradually pouring your mixture into the wet ingredients. If you're using a boxed mix, follow a similar process and combine the seasonings with the dry package before adding to the wet components. Although these two base spices will give you a good dose of gingerbread flavor, feel free to build on them. Add in some pumpkin pie spice (like we do in our Christmas Gingerbread House), or sprinkle in some cinnamon, cloves, and allspice individually.

If you're making your batter from scratch, you have the extra benefit of being able to tamper with the sweetener. For a deeper flavor, go for 1/4 to 1/2 cup of molasses and 1/2 to 3/4 cup of brown sugar per 2 cups of flour.

When it comes to toppings, choose cozy and festive options. Toasted nuts like pecans or walnuts will make your kitchen smell delicious, maple syrup and powdered sugar are classic options, and whipped cream and cinnamon will amp up the cozy factor. If you're really trying to channel the holidays (or our Gingerbread Cookie Bars recipe), top your waffles with some white icing and Christmas-themed sprinkles. Or, whip up a homemade ginger syrup or luxurious cream cheese glaze, drizzle on some melted chocolate, or add some holiday fruits like sliced pears and dried cranberries.

