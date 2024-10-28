McDonald's Quarter Pounders Are Back On The Menu, With One Missing Ingredient

Fans know and love McDonald's for its burgers and treats like McFlurries. Alas, last week, McDonald's made headlines for an E. Coli outbreak that spanned multiple states and led to serious health complications for consumers. As of the most recent update from the CDC, 75 total people across 13 states have been made ill after eating the McDonald's Quarter Pounder, including 22 hospitalizations and one death.

Advertisement

Public health officials are actively working to identify one contaminated ingredient as the specific source of the outbreak. In these early days of the investigation, the Quarter Pounder's raw slivered onions and beef patties (which are unique to this burger alone) have been regarded as the top two contenders. McDonald's stores in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma temporarily stopped serving Quarter Pounders altogether.

The investigation remains ongoing, but according to a new report by the Colorado Department of Agriculture on October 27, McDonald's Quarter Pounder fresh beef patties have been ruled out as a potential culprit. Dozens of samples were collected from locations across multiple states, and all tests for E. Coli were negative. In an official press release from Sunday, McDonald's announced that the burger will be returning to store menus within the week, with two significant changes: Beef suppliers must provide stores in previously-affected areas with an entirely new beef stock, and there won't be any onions (for now).

Advertisement